Music For A Cause

FLORIDA non-profit ROCK BY THE SEA organization released its second collection of songs, Write By the Sea Vol. 2, last FRIDAY (6/26). The 2018 follow up album was recoded in a ST. GEORGE ISLAND, FLORIDA beach house. The 11-track album, Write By the Sea Vol. 2, includes MICHAEL LOGEN (who boasts composing credits on SUITS, NASHVILLE, PARENTHOOD, ONE TREE HILL, HEARTLAND), TODD WRIGHT (BONES, PROVEN INNOCENT, THE ORIGINALS, PITCH, SWITCHED AT BIRTH), STEVE EVERETT (who’s toured with HUNTER HAYES, CASSADEE POPE, SISTER HAZEL), and JR MOORE (tour credits include MAROON 5, ZAC BROWN BAND, GAVIN DEGRAW, JASON MRAZ, and HANSON).

ROCK BY THE SEA began organizing music festivals to raise money for charities in the mid-2000s. Over 14 years, the organization has collaborated with a network of volunteers, musicians, and fans to raise nearly $800,000 for meaningful causes—all while having a great time at festivals and shows across the country. The organization has evolved from live events to writing and recording its own music from a wide variety of genres, including folk, rock, pop, soul, and Americana.

The new collection is currently available on BANDCAMP. Proceeds from Write By the Sea, Vol. 2 are earmarked to benefit brain cancer research. More information can be found at www.RockByTheSea.org.

