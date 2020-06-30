Eric Church (Photo: Joe Pugliese)

Congratulations to EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE's ERIC CHURCH, who earned 86 MEDIABASE adds for his single, "Stick That In Your Country Song," making it most-added at Country radio this week.

Kudos to UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) EVP ROYCE RISSER and VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN; EMI RECORDS VP/PROMOTION JIMMY RECTOR; UMG VP/Promotion & Radio Marketing CHRIS SCHULER, National Director/Radio Marketing DONNA HUGHES and Dir./Promotion and Artist Engagement CHRIS FABIANAI; EMI RECORDS Sr. Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion TRUDIE DANIELL, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion CONNOR BROCK, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion JOHN TRAPANE, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion JACKIE STEVENS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion MIKE KRINIK and Coord./Promotion BRIARMAN WHITFIELD.

