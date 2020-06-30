Mike Shinoda's New LP 'Dropped Frames' Coming 7/10

During the COVID-19 pandemic, MIKE SHINODA, the longtime co-lead vocalist for multi-platinum rockers LINKIN PARK, began creating music and art live on TWITCH in collaboration with thousands of fans each day. The fans participated in the process, turning what might’ve been a creative low point into the album "Dropped Frames, Vol. 1," out on JULY 10th through SHINODA’s own KENJI KOBAYASHI PRODUCTIONS.

SHINODA said, “'Dropped Frames' is just as much about the live channel as it is about the ‘album.' The collection of songs is a highlight reel of the tracks I make on the channel, but a big part of the experience is the stream itself. When I start, I usually have very little idea of where it will go. What comes out is a product of the viewers’ suggestions, my spur-of-the-moment ideas, and whatever inexplicable magic is floating in between.”

Samples of the new album can be heard HERE.

