Fresh off the release of their cover of WHAM! "Everything She Wants," and recent signing to MEGAFORCE RECORDS, ALIEN ANT FARM are ready to entertain fans currently in lockdown with their upcoming livestreamed, audience-free performance from the WHISKY A GO GO in HOLLYWOOD on SATURDAY, JULY 11th. Formed in RIVERSIDE, CA in 1996, ALIEN ANT FARM have been working on their sixth studio album during the lockdown and plan to release more new music later this year.

"We live in this wait-and-watch world at the moment," said guitarist TERRY CORSO. "So I think this online performance at the world famous WHISKY A GO GO in HOLLYWOOD is going to be an experiment in what could be the new norm. Everyone is having to get creative and outside the box as far as facilitating material to fans. I think this is a pretty intriguing situation, and I’m excited at the notion of playing one show that people all over the planet can participate in."

