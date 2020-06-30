Sundays At 7p

TYLER MEDIA Alternative KOMA-HD2-K225BN (92.9 THE EDGE)/OKLAHOMA CITY has started a new specialty show, "THE OUTSIDE EDGE" on SUNDAY nights at 7p, hosted by PD ROB CLEMENT. The hour-long show features a blend of new music, forgotten hits, and artists local to the OKLAHOMA CITY metro.

"I look forward to sharing some excellent tracks with our listeners, especially highlighting the fantastic musicians making alternative rock in our own backyard," CLEMENT told ALL ACCESS. "It's especially important in this climate to be supporting those smaller, independent artists who have temporarily lost the ability to perform in front of live audiences, and I'm happy to have a new tool to do just that!"

