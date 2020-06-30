No Sale

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database TUESDAY morning (6/30).

Filing for STAs were P&Y BROADCASTING CORPORATION (KMPC-A/LOS ANGELES, 25% power nondirectional while post-brush fire repairs take place) and CARIBBEAN MEDIA GROUP, INC. (WPOM-A/RIVIERA BEACH, FL, 25% power while rebuilding and replacing components in preparation for method of moments proof application).

SOUTH VALLEY PEACE CENTER has requested an extension of its Silent STA for KPSV-F/TULARE, CA pending move to a new location.

DAVIS MEDIA, LLC has closed on the sale of Triple A WXTG-A and W270DA (THE TIDE)/HAMPTON, VA to TERRY SUGGS' TL BROADCASTING LLC for $150,000.

And TANANA VALLEY TELEVISION COMPANY has closed on the sale of Triple A KNLT (THE PASS)/PALMER-ANCHORAGE, AK to JOSHUA G. FRYFOGLE for $300,000.

