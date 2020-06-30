Now We Are 10

SIRIUSXM FANTASY SPORTS RADIO is celebrating its 10th anniversary TOMORROW (7/1) with the debut at 9a (ET) of a 10-part series of highlights of sports during the last decade. The "10th Anniversary Diamond Awards" will air WEDNESDAYs and FRIDAYs in JULY, starting with the channel's all-decade fantasy performer teams for football and baseball, and ending with the "Subscriber Ring of Honor," selecting winning listeners in categories like Best Fantasy Football League, Best Fantasy Team Name, Best Fantasy Football Commissioner, Most Knowledgeable Fantasy Sports Radio Listener, and others.

“When we launched SIRIUSXM FANTASY SPORTS RADIO 10 years ago we saw its potential, we recognized the passion of fantasy sports fans, and we knew that we could build a ‘destination’ 24/7 channel with true experts, live advice and entertaining personalities,” said SIRIUSXM SVP/Sports Programming STEVE COHEN. “When you tune in or call in to SIRIUSXM FANTASY SPORTS RADIO you are hearing from the very best fantasy sports experts in the business, who want to help you win your league, or your next matchup. We’ve also always remained focused on making every show, and every day, entertaining, and that includes so many of the fun shows we’ve done over the years with all-star athletes and Hollywood celebrities. I am very proud of our team and what we’ve built, and our 10-part Diamond Award series will be a special way for us to celebrate with our hosts and our devoted listeners, who we appreciate so much.”

