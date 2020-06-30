This Weekend On Ozzy's Boneyard Channel

SIRIUSXM's OZZY'S BONEYARD (Channel 38) is presenting an exclusive virtual "The Spirit of Ozzfest Weekend" starting this FRIDAY, JULY 3rd at 5p (ET) featuring co-hosts LUC CARL and JACK OSBORNE and performances from OZZFEST artists like OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK SABBATH, PANTERA, MEGADETH, SLAYER, JUDAS PRIEST, METALLICA, and more.

"The Spirit of Ozzfest Weekend" will also rebroadcast the performances on SATURDAY, JULY 4th at 12a, 12p, and 7p (ET), SUNDAY, JULY 5th at 2a, 10a, and 5p (ET), and MONDAY, JULY 6th at 8a (ET).

Check out "The Spirit of Ozzfest Weekend" here.

