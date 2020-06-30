CANADA celebrates its 153 birthday on JULY 1st. To mark the occasion, STINGRAY Classic Hits CHBM (BOOM 97.3)/TORONTO will present The Top 100 CANADIAN Songs Of All Time, hosted by BURTON CUMMINGS and RANDY BACHMAN, two founding members of the legendary Rock band THE GUESS WHO, who will join BOOM morning host STU JEFFRIES.

It will be a full day of the most-requested CANADIAN songs spanning more than five decades. THE GUESS WHO marked an historic milestone 50 years ago, when their song, "American Woman," became the first CANADIAN song to hit #1 in the UNITED STATES. Over the years, CUMMINGS and BACHMAN have created some of the greatest songs in CANADIAN history, through their work in THE GUESS WHO, to CUMMINGS' solo hits, to BACHMAN’s work with BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE.

On WEDNESDAY (7/1), they'll share stories from their years touring around the world, as well as never-before-heard stories from behind the making of the music.

The program will air on 32 stations across CANADA. Click here to learn more.

