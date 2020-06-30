Stand Together

CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, NORTHRIDGE Triple A KCSN-KSBR (88.5 FM)/LOS ANGELES-MISSION VIEJO is hosting a two-day, virtual music festival, “88FIVE-Live Rewind,” over the JULY FOURTH weekend.

Over the course of the two days, the festival will showcase previously recorded live performances by 77 bands, curated by morning host NIC HARCOURT and engineer TRISTAN DOLCE. The festival is scheduled to begin at 1p (PT) SATURDAY, JULY 4th, and runs through at 8p on SUNDAY.

Artists that will be featured include NICK WATERHOUSE, DAWES, MONDO COZMO, MOBY, ALT-J, JOHNNY MARR, DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE, SAINT MOTEL, LONE BELLOW, THE AVETT BROTHERS, BRITTANY HOWARD, STING and many more. The event will include information about the NATIONAL INDEPENDENT VENUE ASSOCIATION, a nonprofit organization working to save those venues impacted by COVID-19.

“The purpose of the 88FIVE-Live Rewind virtual music festival is twofold,” said GM PATRICK OSBURN. “First, to celebrate the station’s commitment to promoting local and national emerging artists. Second, and equally important, we want to reinforce the importance of supporting the local, independent music venues and clubs that are the backbone of the SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA music scene. These independent venues are a staple of the music industry, and they have suffered alongside artists during the COVID-19 shutdowns.”

“We have been waiting for the right time to put this priceless content to good use,” HARCOURT said. “I knew, deep down, we would eventually have clarity on how these performances would be re-purposed to benefit a lot of people and organizations.”

PD MARC “MOOKIE” KACZOR said that independent radio, artists and venues “are truly all in this COVID-19 crisis together. We at 88.5 are pleased to step up and do our part to be part of the solution.

The festival can be found on www.885.org, or the station’s YOUTUBE channel.

