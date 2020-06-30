Happy 50th!

It was JULY 4th weekend in 1970 when AMERICAN TOP 40 made it's debut. PREMIERE NETWORKS will mark the 50th anniversary of the legendary music countdown program with a year-long celebration.

PREMIERE NETWORKS President JULIE TALBOTT said, "Over the past five decades, AMERICAN TOP 40 has become a cultural touchpoint for millions of people around the globe. CASEY KASEM created the gold standard that we carry on today, and we're so proud of how RYAN has expanded that legacy. He's taken the show to new heights over the past 16 years with added reach, engagement and technology, while continuing to drive impressive results for our partners."

Each weekend, SEACREST will highlight an iconic artist moment from the show's archives, including interviews with the stars and the show's creator and original host CASEY KASEM. Listeners will also have the opportunity to win prizes and one-of-a-kind experiences throughout the year.

Today, AMERICAN TOP 40 can be heard on nearly 500 radio stations worldwide. For more information, visit PremiereNetworks.com.

