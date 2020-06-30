Net Radio Dogs Road Show

FISHNET SYNDICATION has taken over marketing, affiliate sales, and advertising for “NET RADIO DOGS ROAD SHOW,” an hourlong weekly radio show that showcases current Bluegrass and Americana hits as well as classics from those genres. The show is available for Country, Bluegrass, Americana, Blues and MOR radio stations.

The show’s RICK DOLLAR said, "We at ‘NET RADIO DOGS ROAD SHOW’ have done what we do best, and that is to create an amazing Bluegrass/Americana radio show. We began our search for a syndicator early this year, and we looked at all of them before selecting FISHNET SYNDICATION. We are confident in our decision to partner with FISHNET SYNDICATION. Looking at the history of KENT JONES and MIKE TYLER, these guys have done it all in the radio industry and have a very impressive track record."



FISHNET partner TYLER added, ”RICK DOLLAR has done a fantastic job creating and producing ‘NET RADIO DOGS ROAD SHOW’ … RICK plays a perfect blend of music and interviews that will fit with many formats. All radio stations need great content and specials that listeners will enjoy and are great for advertisers. We at FISHNET SYNDICATION are always looking for great shows, and we have found one with RICK DOLLAR.”

