Changes

BONNEVILLE Hot AC KZZO (NOW 100.5) and AC KYMX (MIX 96)/SACRAMENTO have rearranged their lineups in the wake of MIX 96 afternoon host KORY's exit to relocate to the BAY AREA (NET NEWS 3/12).

In the changes, MIX morning show host DARIK moves to afternoons and will also voice track middays on NOW 100.5, replacing VICKI OH, who is relocating to DALLAS to be closer to family. Replacing DARIK in mornings on MIX is former long-time ENTERCOM/PORTLAND APD/MD SHERYL STEWART, who will be voice tracking the SACRAMENTO show.

