Latino Podcast Report

EDISON RESEARCH released its first Latino Podcast Listener Report TUESDAY (6/30). The report, commissioned by ADONDE MEDIA, LANTIGUA WILLIAMS AND CO., LIBSYN, NPR, and PANDORA, looked at awareness of podcasting among U.S. Latinos as well as listening habits, and found that the medium is less familiar to Latino audiences in AMERICA but has vast growth potential.

Among the findings, the study showed that 25% of U.S. Latinos age 18+ have listened to a podcast in the last month, and 45% have ever listened to a podcast, although listening has increased since the pandemic outbreak. 61% of U.S. Latinos are familiar with the term “podcasting,” compared to 75% of the general population; practically all Spanish-language dominant Latinos in the U.S. familiar with the term "podcasting" are also already listening.



36% of U.S. Latinos have listened to a podcast in English and 24% have listened to a podcast in Spanish, the report indicated, but language dominance does not appear to correlate with the likelihood of being a podcast listener, with 25% of those in non-Spanish-language dominant households listening and 26% in Spanish-language dominant households. However, among podcast listeners, those in Spanish-language dominant households are much more likely -- 70% -- to have begun listening to podcasts recently than those in non-Spanish-language dominant households (47%). and among all U.S. Latino podcast listeners, 52% said that they are listening to podcasts more since the COVID-19 pandemic started.



“Today we learned that the majority of Latinos have only started listening to podcasts within the last year, and yet many are still unfamiliar with the term podcasting,” said Manager of Research GABRIEL SOTO. “Latinos have been and will continue to be essential for the sustained growth of podcast listening."



“It is so validating to see the data bear out what many of us have long known about the tremendous potential of the Latino podcast listening audience in the U.S., both in English and in Spanish,” said ADONDE MEDIA CEO MARTINA CASTRO. Now, the industry has the data that shows why making content for Latinos isn’t only the right thing to do, but is also simply a smart investment.”

Download the report by clicking here.

