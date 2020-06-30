Disney Trivia Challenge

RADIO DISNEY COUNTRY will participate in COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION’s “CMA Summer Stay-Cay” livestream event, set for TOMORROW (7/1). RADIO DISNEY COUNTRY will host its “Next Big Thing” artist, GABBY BARRETT, for a trip down CMA Fest memory lane, as well as a segment with artist ABBY ANDERSON quizzing “Summer Stay-Cay” hosts JIMMIE ALLEN and LINDSAY ELL (pictured) on their DISNEY trivia knowledge.

Streaming starts at 5p (CT) on CMA’s YOUTUBE channel and FACEBOOK page.

