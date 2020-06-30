Paisley

ARISTA NASHVILLE star BRAD PAISLEY made a surprise appearance in HUBBARD RADIO Country WIRK (NEW COUNTRY 103.1)/WEST PALM BEACH, FL’s humorous new fireworks safety video, and it turns out his guest stint came as a surprise not just to viewers, but to most of the station staff as well. The video was created for the upcoming 4th of JULY holiday, and features the entire WIRK airstaff: TIM LEARY, CHELSEA TAYLOR, GARRETT PHILLIPS, MORIAH DANIELS, NICK “RIVERS” DIAKUN, KRISTEN LEVENICK and PHIL FLATTS. PAISLEY narrates, and pops up in person at the end of the clip, made to look like and old-time, black and white movie.

"None of the airstaff had any idea BRAD was doing this," said morning co-host TAYLOR. OM/Brand Content Dir. BRUCE LOGAN and video producer PHILLIPS kept things secret until the video was posted YESTERDAY (6/29) and the staff saw it for the first time.

PAISLEY reminds viewers at the end that “there is an ‘i’ in ‘injury.’” Said morning co-host LEARY, ”If this Country music thing doesn't end up working out for BRAD, he could probably get some decent work in the voiceover industry.”

Watch the video here.

