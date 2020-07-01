'When We All Vote' Celebrates Independence Day

ENTERCOM's RADIO.COM will celebrate INDEPENDENCE DAY with two music events on JULY 3rd and 4th to remind everyone to register to vote, in partnership with "WHEN WE ALL VOTE."



“PARTY IN PLACE,” airing FRIDAY (7/3) 10p-1a (ET) on all ENTERCOM Alternative stations nationwide, will feature exclusive sets from DEADMAU5, DISCLOSURE, MAJOR LAZER, ODESZA, RÜFÜS DU SOL and TORO Y MOI, as well as a world premiere and unreleased music from FLUME and REZZ, with a special career-spanning mix from PORTER ROBINSON, all performing virtually from their home studios.



On SATURDAY (7/4) at 10p (ET), “SUMMER BASH,” airing on all ENTERCOM Top 40 stations, will feature performances by MARSHMELLO, BLACK EYED PEAS, DILLON FRANCIS, DIPLO, KYGO, LIL JON, and STEVE AOKI.

ENTERCOM SVP/VP Programming/Music Initiatives MICHAEL MARTIN, noted, “We’re looking forward to virtually coming together to enjoy incredible performances that will bring the festival experience right to listeners’ homes.

"We’re especially proud to celebrate INDEPENDENCE DAY by supporting WHEN WE ALL VOTE’s important mission to increase voter participation, one of the most patriotic acts we can do for our country.”

“WHEN WE ALL VOTE is on a mission to change the culture around voting and we are committed to closing the age and race gap of those who show up at the ballot box, increasing participation in each and every election. Millions of voters are looking for information on how to participate this year.” said WHEN WE ALL VOTE Dir./Communications And Media Partnerships CRYSTAL CARSON.

“We are thrilled to partner with ENTERCOM to share voter resources and registration and fun with listeners this holiday weekend.”

