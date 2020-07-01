Making A Difference

THE ROYALTY NETWORK, an independent music publishing company representing over 700,000 compositions, has launched the BLACK EMPOWERMENT THRU MUSIC Initiative.

This new program will focus on empowering Black communities by connecting emerging musicians, young Black artists, producers, songwriters, and entrepreneurs with leaders across all aspects of the music industry. The goal is to help them establish careers in the music world.

THE ROYALTY NETWORK is inviting professional and established musicians, artists, attorneys, songwriters, and others to do the same. The activities will range from free LOS ANGELES studio time to financial support for designated organizations, matching grants, donation of instruments to schools, mentoring, and much more.

Pres. FRANK LIWALL said, “We at THE ROYALTY NETWORK, hope to create a sustainable program to empower future generations of musicians and business leaders, while fostering inclusivity throughout the music industry and communities around the world.

“For more than 26 years, we’ve held an unwavering commitment to racial equality and are ready to do our part to turn words and music into action. Together we can provide a leveled playing field for the Black community.”

DEAD PREZ’s MUTULU “M-1” OLUGBALA added, “As a community organizer and activist, I am happy to be included on the Advisory Council for THE ROYALTY NETWORK BLACK EMPOWERMENT THRU MUSIC Initiative.

“It is important to me that we use this platform to take practical steps that are also impactful. I intend to facilitate change by connecting emerging Black artists with songwriters and producers who can help them find their inner strength and calm and ultimately a clear and resonant voice for our community.”

DEAD PREZ’s STIC said, “Black people’s contributions have long been exploited for the benefit and success of the music business, but we often are the least and the last to benefit in the music business. It's important that THE ROYALTY NETWORK’S BLACK EMPOWERMENT THRU MUSIC Initiative not only recognize this important truth but also do its part to address and impact the inequities that still exist.”

Producer DARIEN BANKHEAD (BOYBAND) commented, "To make the changes we'd like to see in the world, we simply have to act on them ourselves. FRANK and THE ROYALTY NETWORK recognize the equality issues for the Black community and I'm happy to aid them in their efforts in extending opportunities to us. It's important that we stay active in efforts to assure that traits such as race don't continue hindering Black artists success."

AFTER SCHOOL ROCKS Founder DANIEL POWERS added, “FRANK LIWALL is the very definition of integrity. I’m confident that, like everything, FRANK sets out to do this BLACK EMPOWERMENT THRU MUSIC Initiative will succeed and be a model for empowering the music community to build a world free of racial inequality.

"FRANK and I both know that the secret of living is giving, and I’m honored to join with THE ROYALTY NETWORK in building awareness and supporting FRANK’s efforts to work for lasting change.”

Those that will serve on the Advisory Council include artists STIC and M-1 of DEAD PREZ, Producer DARIEN BANKHEAD (BOYBAND), Entrepreneur/Music Exec. LAZE ELLIOTT, Entertainment Attorney KENDALL MINTER, HARMONY PROGRAM Founder/Exec. Dir. ANNE FITZGIBBON, and others.

THE ROYALTY NETWORK pledge includes:

Establishing new relationships with, and continuing to support organizations that provide Black students with free music education

Donating musical instruments to schools and music programs serving underprivileged communities

Providing webinars, as well as one-on-one mentorship and access to industry veterans for students and aspiring professionals entering the music industry

Dedicating time each month for Black student artists to have free recording studio access at The ROYALTY NETWORK’S BURBANK studio

Designate a quarterly “match” period, matching dollar for dollar the overall monetary contributions of its clients and contribute to a designated program in need

Prioritize Black student candidates for paid internships

Actively recruit qualified Black candidates for full-time positions

Civil rights and legal advocacy groups benefiting from THE ROYALTY NETWORK generosity include BLACK LIVES MATTER, the MASS DEFENSE FUND OF THE NATIONAL LAWYERS GUILD and the NAACP EMPOWERMENT PROGRAM.

Additionally, THE ROYALTY NETWORK will continue to support programs including AFTER SCHOOL ROCKS, HARMONY PROGRAM, and others through donations, scholarships, and volunteering time to work hands-on with students.

For more information about the BLACK EMPOWERMENT THRU MUSIC Initiative and to volunteer, check here.

