Signore

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE COO MATT SIGNORE has revealed plans to depart the company at the end of the year. SIGNORE was appointed to his current role in 2016 (NET NEWS 7/27/16). Prior to his move to NASHVILLE, he held various other positions in the company, where he has worked for 15 years, including Pres. of WEA CORP. and, before that, GM/CFO for the company’s Label & Artist Services division, including WEA and ALTERNATIVE DISTRIBUTION ALLIANCE (ADA).

In a note to the staff, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Chairman/CEO JOHN ESPOSITO praised SIGNORE, calling him “a key player in a new era of success. As with every post he’s had throughout his career, MATT is leaving us in better shape than he found us.” He continued, “MATT’s dedication and expertise have also been felt by the wider industry, including serving as Board Chairman of MUSIC BIZ and being a passionate supporter and Board Director of PORTER’S CALL, the NASHVILLE-based artists’ counseling service.”

ESPOSITO added, “Even in the midst of this upside-down world we’re all living in at the moment, we’ll find a way to properly toast MATT and celebrate all that he’s shared with us over the years!”

SIGNORE has not yet announced his future career plans. Reach him here.

