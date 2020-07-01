Interim Heads

The new CEO of the U.S. AGENCY FOR GLOBAL MEDIA, MICHAEL PACK, has named interim directors for the VOICE OF AMERICA and other divisions to replace those who have resigned or whom he fired last week.

VOA EURASIA Division Director ELEZ BIBERAJ has been named Acting Director of the VOA, replacing AMANDA BENNETT, who resigned along with her Deputy SANDY SUGAWARA before PACK's arrival.

In a move that may raise concerns from those who feared PACK would politicize the agencies to serve as TRUMP administration surrogates, former BREITBART NEWS reporter and attorney JEFFREY SCOTT SHAPIRO has been tapped as Acting Dir./Principal Deputy Dir. of the OFFICE OF CUBA BROADCASTING, where he has been an advisor since 2017. RADIO FREE ASIA VP/Programming PARAMESWARAN PONNUDURAI will serve as Acting Pres. of RFA; KELLEY SULLIVAN has been named Acting Pres. of MIDDLE EAST BROADCASTING NETWORKS; and RADIO FREE EUROPE/RADIO LIBERTY Sr. Exec. Producer DAISY SINDELAR has been named Acting Pres. of RFE/RL.

PACK said that the appointments “will serve critical roles in allowing our networks to become higher performing and to more effectively serve our audiences.”

