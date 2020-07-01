Rehab Podcast

REVEAL FROM THE CENTER FOR INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING is releasing its first serialized investigative reporting podcast on JULY 4th.

"AMERICAN REHAB" is an eight-episode series probing how one type of drug rehab establishment is turning those looking for treatment into unpaid labor. The show will appear in REVEAL's podcast feed and will also air on over 500 public radio stations across AMERICA via PRX.



