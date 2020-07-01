Bob Lawrence On The Move

After just over five years as SAGA COMMUNICATIONS VP/Programming BOB LAWRENCE has announced his immediate resignation.

LAWRENCE told ALL ACCESS, "It’s 100% my own decision as it’s just the right time. SAGA is a great company and they’ve truly been fabulous to me. It’s been a wonderful ride for over 5 years. I’m just ready for a lifestyle change and new opportunities yet unseen."

Reach LAWRENCE at (313) 244-6993 or at Bglawrence@me.com.

