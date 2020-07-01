Masur

ANDY MASUR has been named the new radio play-by-play voice of the CHICAGO WHITE SOX on NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO. MASUR, who served as pre-game host for the SOX in 2018 and 2019 and also called an inning of play-by-play for home games, fills the slot left open after the passing of ED FARMER on APRIL 1st. He will join incumbent DARRIN JACKSON in the SOX radio booth.

MASUR was pre-game and post-game host for CHICAGO CUBS baseball on WGN in 1999-2007, then called SAN DIEGO PADRES games before returning to CHICAGO at WGN in 2014.

« see more Net News