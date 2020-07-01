Sold

KANZA SOCIETY, INC. is selling noncommercial Variety KZCK (HIGH PLAINS PUBLIC RADIO)/COLBY, KS to THE PRAISE NETWORK, INC. for $16,000.

In other filings with the FCC, NEW BEGINNINGS MOVEMENT, INC. is selling noncommercial Religion WCNB/DAYTON, IN to COMMUNITY RADIO PARTNERS for $15,042.93.

NORTHEAST COLORADO BROADCASTING, LLC has applied for an STA to operate KRFD/FLEMING, CO at reduced power due to transmitter failure.

HISPANIC CHRISTIAN COMMUNICATIONS has requested a Silent STA for KSXT/SMILEY, TX due to transmitter failure.

And GRAND VALLEY PEACE AND JUSTICE has closed on the assignment of the license of low power FM KWSI-LP/GRAND JUNCTION, CO to COMMUNITY RESOURCES FOR ACTION VOLUNTEERISM AND EDUCATION for no consideration.

