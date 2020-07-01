-
Kansas, Indiana Noncommercial FMs Sold
July 1, 2020
KANZA SOCIETY, INC. is selling noncommercial Variety KZCK (HIGH PLAINS PUBLIC RADIO)/COLBY, KS to THE PRAISE NETWORK, INC. for $16,000.
In other filings with the FCC, NEW BEGINNINGS MOVEMENT, INC. is selling noncommercial Religion WCNB/DAYTON, IN to COMMUNITY RADIO PARTNERS for $15,042.93.
NORTHEAST COLORADO BROADCASTING, LLC has applied for an STA to operate KRFD/FLEMING, CO at reduced power due to transmitter failure.
HISPANIC CHRISTIAN COMMUNICATIONS has requested a Silent STA for KSXT/SMILEY, TX due to transmitter failure.
And GRAND VALLEY PEACE AND JUSTICE has closed on the assignment of the license of low power FM KWSI-LP/GRAND JUNCTION, CO to COMMUNITY RESOURCES FOR ACTION VOLUNTEERISM AND EDUCATION for no consideration.
