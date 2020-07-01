Anderson

UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN EXTENSION forage specialist BRUCE ANDERSON has retired as producer of the statewide HAY AND FORAGE MINUTE radio feature after 29 years. ANDERSON began writing and recording the show in 1991 and has created over 3,000 episodes.

The feature is continuing under the revised name PASTURE AND FORAGE MINUTE, with four new hosts, forage systems specialist DAREN REDFEARN, beef systems educator BEN BECKMAN, cropping systems specialist MEGAN TAYLOR, and beef systems educator BRAD SCHICK, producing three new segments per week. Also being added is a podcast version.

« see more Net News