Benefit

UNITED STATIONS MEDIA NETWORKS and its STORIC MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK are holding a benefit concert on FRIDAY (7/3) at 8p (ET) (with a rebroadcast at 11p (ET) to benefit FEEDING AMERICA's COVID-19 Response Fund.

"ROCK FOR RELIEF" will be hosted by LOU BRUTUS and RIKI RACHTMAN, with interviews conducted by ALICE COOPER and JOE SATRIANI. The lineup includes COREY TAYLOR, GAVIN ROSSDALE, GEORGE THOROGOOD, DON FELDER, MYLES KENNEDY, LZZY HALE & JOE HOTTINGER of HALESTORM, 10 YEARS' JESSE HASEK, FILTER, LISA LOEB, THE DEAD DAISIES, BLACK STONE CHERRY's CHRIS ROBERTSON, STARSET, BRANDON SALLER, RICKY BYRD, BOBBY WHITLOCK & COCO CARMEL, JOE GRUSHECKY, KATHY SLEDGE, BONES OWENS, BJ THOMAS, DANIELIA COTTON, DINOSAUR PILE-UP's MATT BIGLAND, and more, plus appearances by PETER FRAMPTON amd SAINT ANSONIA's ADAM GONTIER.

“Many people are struggling with hunger during this unprecedented time, including children, families and seniors. FEEDING AMERICA member food banks are on the ground helping to address the increased need in their communities,” said FEEDING AMERICA VP/Development DAN NISBET. “We are so grateful for UNITED STATIONS MEDIA NETWORKS and the talent involved in the ‘ROCK FOR RELIEF’ benefit concert, which will raise funds to provide meals to people who need them most.”

“We are so pleased to put on 'ROCK FOR RELIEF' in order to give back to our fellow Americans during such a tumultuous time,” said STORIC Dir. KRISTIN VERBITSKY. “I want to thank the incredible talent who graciously donated their time to make this happen. I know that music lovers are missing live concerts, myself included, and I’m hoping we can fill that void just a little bit this JULY 4TH weekend and raise funds for FEEDING AMERICA.”

