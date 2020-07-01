Frank Handy (Photo: LinkedIn)

POSITION MUSIC taps industry vet FRANK HANDY as VP/Head of Administration. He wil reports to Pres./CEO TYLER BACON.

“I am thrilled to have FRANK join our executive team and oversee the administration department,” said BACON. “His tremendous experience and true love of music is a perfect fit with how we are evolving as a company. POSITION MUSIC has always been known to have a strong synch presence, but as we continue to expand, we are focusing on making the administration department not just a support team, but also an income-generating department. We are excited about the next level of systems we are building and providing more service to our writers and artists. FRANK is excellently suited to lead these pursuits.”

