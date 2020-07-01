Deal With Sony Music

MARC SMERLING, the creator of the true crime podcast "CRIMETOWN," is partnering with SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT for a slate of new true crime podcasts. SMERLING's TRUTH MEDIA will expand its roster under the agreement, starting with "MORALLY (IN)DEFENSIBLE," a companion podcast to SMERLING's new TV series on FX and FX ON HULU, "A WILDERNESS OF ERROR," based on ERROL MORRIS' book about the JEFFREY MACDONALD murder case that also served as the basis for JOE MCGINNIS' best-seller "FATAL VISION."

SMERLING, the filmmaker responsible for HOB's "THE JINX," the OSCAR-nominated "CAPTURING THE FRIEDMANS," and "CATFISH," said, “I’m thrilled to be partnering with talented people who understand the power of audio storytelling, and have a deep and successful history in creating content. Our goal together is to expand the genre by telling truly unique stories that dive much deeper and say something larger about who we are and the world we live in.”

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT Pres./Premium Content TOM MACKAY said, “From 'CRIMETOWN' to 'THE JINX' to 'CAPTURING THE FRIEDMANS,' MARC SMERLING is a master of true crime storytelling whose groundbreaking hits have long captivated audiences. As a best-in-class podcaster and an award-winning film and television producer, he is a dual threat creative talent and we are pleased to be partnering with the team at TRUTH MEDIA in support of his creative vision.”

