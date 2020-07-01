3 More

Three new iHEARTRADIO Original Podcasts are joining the company's roster this week.

The three new shows include PARADE Editor-in-Chief JANICE KAPLAN's "THE GRATITUDE DIARIES," based on her book and looking at how gratitude changes people's lives; writer DANA SCHWARTZ's "POPCORN BOOK CLUB," with journalist JENNIFER WRIGHT, actress KORAMA DANQUAH, comic TIEN TRAN, and producer MELISSA HUNTER; and weekly NASCAR show "GONE RACIN'," hosted by driver BRENDAN GAUGHAN and LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY VP/Communications JEFF MOTTLEY.

