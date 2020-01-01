33 Years Old Today

ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK is celebrating its 33rd anniversary this weekend by featuring current and former hosts along with "best of" shows and surprise guests. The station began its pioneering all-Sports format on JULY 1, 1987, then on 1050 AM; it moved to the 660 AM frequency on OCTOBER 7, 1988 and added its FM signal on 101.9 FM on NOVEMBER 1, 2012.

ENTERCOM NEW YORK SVP/Market Mgr. CHRIS OLIVIERO said, “WFAN is driven by the passion and knowledge of its on-air personalities and its bond to the fans. WFAN’s legendary talent, the best play-by-play and, of course, the callers have all cemented its role as the soundtrack of NEW YORK sports. Every day the station sets the tone and agenda for the conversation as the most influential sports platform in the TRISTATE. We’re looking forward to celebrating 33 years of memorable moments from our history with great pride and appreciation.”

“Our listeners know firsthand the incredible history of this station and we hope this weekend serves as an enjoyable celebration of their favorite hosts, shows and memories,” added ENTERCOM NEW YORK SVP MARK CHERNOFF. “WFAN is sports radio and has been in the front row for this city’s biggest sports moments since the very beginning.”

The weekend schedule starts on SATURDAY (7/4) with RICHARD NEER's morning show 6-10a (ET) followed by current afternoon hosts JOE BENIGNO and EVAN ROBERTS 10a-noon, NEW YORK METS radio voice and former WFAN evening host HOWIE ROSE noon-1p, NEW YORK GIANTS broadcasters BOB PAPA and CARL BANKS 1-3p, former WFAN middayers ED COLEMAN and DAVE SIMS 3-7p, YANKEES beat reporter SWEENEY MURTI 7-11p, and weekender JODY MCDONALD 11p-2a.

On SUNDAY, the regular morning lineup of BOB SALTER (6-7a), ANN LIGUORI (7-8a), RICK WOLFF (8-9a), and the "SUNDAY BASEBALL SHOW" with YANKEES radio color commentator SUZYN WALDMAN, the first voice heard on WFAN in 1987 (9a-1p)will be followed by overnight host STEVE SOMERS doing 1-2p solo and paired with former overnight host TONY PAIGE 2-3p; COLEMAN and SIMS will be back for 3-6p. The evening will be filled with "Best Of" hours of "MIKE AND THE MAD DOG," "BOOMER AND CARTON," and the current "BOOMER AND GIO" morning show, with MURTI and MCDONALD wrapping things up late SUNDAY night.

