Former MTV/VIACOM executive VAN TOFFLER's GUNPOWDER & SKY production company has reached an agreement on a multi-project deelopment and production deal with AMAZON's AUDIBLE to produce "original music narratives" for AUDIBLE's "Words & Music" storytelling initiative. Among the artists featured in the new slate of shows are ST. VINCENT, SMOKEY ROBINSON, and ALANIS MORISSETTE.

“During these unprecedented times, we are extraordinarily grateful to be able to continue to create unique, boundary-defying experiences for our millions of listeners,” said AUDIBLE EVP/Head of U.S. Content RACHEL GHIAZZA. “We are thrilled to join forces with GUNPOWDER & SKY to produce innovative content for our musical-storytelling initiative, featuring incredible artists choosing the intimacy of AUDIBLE to share their stories with fans at a time when staying connected is so necessary.”

“Music has the unique ability to tell stories that end up defining the highs and lows of our lives -- and, well, pretty much convey our emotions much better than we mortals can without these wonderful melodies,” said TOFFLER. “Teaming up with AUDBILE to shine a light on some of the most influential musicians of our time in new, innovative ways -- via words and music over songs and anecdotes -- is a dream come true.”

“Life is strange and full of uncertainty, right now,” said ST. VINCENT (ANNIE CLARK). “But music is a constant. Music transcends the chaos. It’s always been there for me when I’ve needed it -- whether in times of fear, heartbreak, anger, joy. So I’m thrilled to be working with AUDIBLE to share my story and my music, especially at a time when music is such a crucial part of coping and getting through these unprecedented days.”

“It’s always been my passion to create experiences that touch and move people," said SMOKEY ROBINSON. “I’m humbled to have the opportunity to share my story, the stories of my incomparable contemporaries like MARVIN and ARETHA, plus my music with the millions of AUDIBLE listeners who are looking for authentic stories told in ways they’ve never experienced before.”

