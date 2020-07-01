Jones

BOMANI JONES has signed a new multi-year contract extension with ESPN that will have him continuing his twice-a-week podcast, "THE RIGHT TIME WITH BOMANI JONES," along with increasing his guest spots on DAN LE BATARD's "HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE," which JONES formerly co-hosted, to three or four days per week. JONES, whose extension announcement comes the day after his former "HIGH NOON" co-host PABLO TORRE's own contract extension was announced, will also appear regularly as a commentator on ESPN RADIO shows.

“I'm thrilled to continue my tenure at ESPN,” said JONES. "THE RIGHT TIME is growing, and the ability to share my voice on many shows and platforms is exciting in this moment.”

EVP/Exec. Editor, Production NORBY WILLIAMSON said, “BOMANI’s voice is impactful and resonates across platforms. He is an important member of our team and we are very happy he will continue to help us serve sports fans.”

