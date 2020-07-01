Best Ofs

NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO will fill its SATURDAY night-SUNDAY morning overnight hours with "best of" segments from its weekday shows hosted by BOB SIROTT, JOHN WILLIAMS, ANNA DAVLANTES, and ROE CONN, labeled "WGN SHOWCASE."

The replays of weekday shows, which will start on JULY 11th, replace CARL AMARI's "WGN RADIO THEATRE," with which WGN said in a press release it will "continue a partnership," and DAVE PLIER, who continues as host of the SUNDAY morning "THE SINATRA HOURS."

