FOREVER MEDIA Hot AC WSTW/WILMINGTON afternoon host BRIAN SOSCIA has left the station after a four-year run. He joined the station in MARCH 2016 after 13 years at iHEARTMEDIA/PHILADELPHIA, notably at the late MIX 106.

SOSCIA plans to debut his new podcast soon at www.soscianetwork.com and is available to discuss work and voice tracking for all markets.

Reach BRIAN at brian.soscia@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, 9-year station vet and long time MD AARON PRICE segues from nights to afternoons effective immediately.

