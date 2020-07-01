Special

ENTERCOM Urban AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE)/LOS ANGELES will air a second installment of its series of specials on music and social change, "JUSTICE NOW! -- COMMUNITIES 2 UNITY,” TODAY at 6p (PT). The show, hosted by PAT PRESCOTT and SHEILA E. and also streaming at RADIO.COM, will feature guests ALOE BLACC and H.E.R., who will introduce her new song "I Can't Breathe."

“Our first ‘JUSTICE NOW’ program facilitated an important discussion about crucial community issues and was met with great success,” said ENTERCOM Regional Pres. JEFF FEDERMAN. “We are looking forward to another great discussion about the role music plays in uniting audiences and how the biggest stars in the industry are using their platforms to spark change.”

