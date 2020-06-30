CNN's 'The Fourth In America'

With many traditional FOURTH OF JULY events cancelled across the country due to COVID-19, CNN will air a primetime special, "The FOURTH in AMERICA," on SATURDAY, JULY 4th beginning at 8p (ET). The special will also stream via CNN's website and mobile apps, and can also be viewed on CNNGO.

It will feature musical performances from MARTINA MCBRIDE, ANDY GRAMMER, BARRY MANILOW, BURT BACHARACH with musicians from the BERKLEE COLLEGE OF MUSIC, CARLOS and CINDY SANTANA, CECE WINANS, DON MCLEAN, HARLEM GOSPEL CHOIR, JESSE COLIN YOUNG and LITTLE KIDS ROCK, JEWEL, KENNY LOGGINS, THE O'JAYS, PAT BENATAR and NEIL GERALDO, and the original BROADWAY cast of "AIN'T TOO PROUD."

The show will also feature firework shows from JACKSONVILLE, FL; HOUSTON; and NASHVILLE.

The special will celebrate "the rich diversity of the people who helped build the UNITED STATES, all while facing the battle against a global pandemic and the continued fight for racial justice," according to PR materials.

