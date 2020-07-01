Paul (l), Wendler (c) Rivet (r)

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG) has announced staffing changes to its communications team, including the promotions of RACHEL WENDLER to Senior Mgr./Communications and SHELBY PAUL to Mgr./Communications. MACY RIVET joins the company as Mgr./Communications. All three staffers will oversee talent and corporate media relations for BIG MACHINE RECORDS, THE VALORY MUSIC CO., BMLG RECORDS and BIG MACHINE/JOHN VARVATOS RECORDS, as well as publishing division BIG MACHINE MUSIC, under the direction of SVP/Communications JAKE BASDEN.

RIVET moves to NASHVILLE from LOS ANGELES, where she worked as a publicist at IMPRINT PR and BWR. WENDLER and PAUL have been part of the BMLG team since 2018 and 2015, respectively.

“This team’s ability to pivot and adapt to changing media trends is second to none," said BASDEN. "They have the utmost respect for the media and understand the importance of helping artists create a long-term vision. These promotions are well deserved, and the addition of MACY to our team instantly bolsters our celebrity media capabilities.”

