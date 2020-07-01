FM in Hamptons

RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK has added an FM simulcast on LONG ISLAND's EAST END with the LMA of VMT MEDIA Classic Hits WLIR-F (REAL FM)/HAMPTON BAYS, NY. The simulcast began at 12:06p (ET) TODAY (7/1).

“When we bought WABC, I said we were in radio to stay,” said Chairman/CEO and weekend host JOHN CATSIMATIDIS. “Our expansion with this LMA and simulcast are just the beginning. We’re going to deliver news and information that will keep listeners informed with the truth of what’s really going on in NEW YORK, WASHINGTON, and the world.”

Pres. CHAD LOPEZ said, “I am excited to be a part of RED APPLE MEDIA’s growth as we expand into other markets. With this LMA and simulcast, we bring the superb WABC news/talk programming to LONG ISLAND listeners and new opportunities to our advertisers.”

“We are committed to presenting all sides of the issues so that our listeners can make up their own minds, based on the facts,” added PD DAVE LABROZZI. “As we settle into the LONG ISLAND marketplace, we will explore the possibility of adding local talent to WLIR-FM.”

