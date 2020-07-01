Fundraiser

HUBBARD Talk KTMY (myTALK 107.1)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL raised $149,515 with the NEIGHBORHOOD DEVELOPMENT CENTER in a campaign JUNE 15-26 for the "myTALK Neighborhood Rebuilding Fund," helping rebuild minority-owned businesses on MINNEAPOLIS' Lake Street and Northside and in ST. PAUL's Midway and Frogtown neighborhoods in the wake of GEORGE FLOYD's killing. The total was the highest amount ever raised for charity by the station.

Among the fundraising efforts, morning show JASON & ALEXIS highlighted “10 stories in 10 days” to focus on individual businesses; JASON MATHESON took donations from listeners trying to prevent him from stripping naked; MATHESON and producer DAWN MCCLAIN ate seven-year-old enchilada sauce for donations; DONNA & STEVE offered the audience a look at their bare feet, including STEVE's bunion; and COLLEEN & BRADLEY ate a week-old salad and expired yogurt from the station refrigerator for donations.

PD AMY DANIELS said, “This is what community looks like in the TWIN CITIES. myTALK 107.1 listeners and 20 of our advertising partners joined together to rebuild our neighborhoods, uplift businesses and bring hope. The NEIGHBORHOOD DEVELOPMENT CENTER was the perfect partner to tell small business stories and distribute the money to all who need it.”

