Risk

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS joined several other organizations in asking Senate and House leaders to ensure that businesses in the news, sports, and entertainment industries have access to pandemic risk insurance to mitigate the risk of staging events.

The groups sent a letter to House Speaker NANCY PELOSI (D-CA) and Minority Leader KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA) and Senate Majority Leader MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY) and Minority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY) asserting that the groups are working to resume staging events "to help Americans feel a sense of normalcy again" but that "we cannot envision any long-term recovery of these American experiences without some form of business interruption insurance that mitigates the risks associated with producing these popular events and programs in the COVID era now facing the country."

The letter was co-signed by the NAB, SAG-AFTRA, NFL, NASCAR, NCTA, IBEW, NPACT, IATSE, MOTION PICTURE ASSOCIATION, INDEPENDENT FILM & TELEVISION ALLIANCE, DIRECTORS GUILD OF AMERICA, and PRODUCERS GUILD OF AMERICA.

