Michael

NASHVILLE-based RISER HOUSE RECORDS has signed KARL MICHAEL to its label roster. The BRITISH singer/songwriter has penned hits including "Can We Dance," which he wrote with BRUNO MARS for THE VAMPS, "Beautiful Me" for DAPPY and many more. MICHAEL will release his single, “Beautiful Creature,” on FRIDAY, JULY 10th.

While RISER HOUSE is primarily known for its Country roster, which includes MITCHELL TENPENNY, DILLON CARMICHAEL and MEGHAN PATRICK, MICHAEL has enjoyed prior success in the Pop world.

“Before I met the RISER HOUSE team, I genuinely didn’t think I’d be able to get my music out,” said MICHAEL. “But now with such a passionate and strong label behind me, I’m excited for the world to hear my music.”

“KARL undoubtedly has one of the best voices I’ve ever heard,” said RISER HOUSE RECORDS Pres. JENNIFER JOHNSON. “Uniquely compelling, KARL is a true artist and creator in every sense. We are delighted at the opportunity to partner with him and bring his new music to the world.”

« see more Net News