Texas Radio Hall Of Fame

The TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME revealed TODAY (7/1) the names of the 20 inductees for its “Class of 2020.” The list of 18 men and two women was culled by member voting from the 50 nominees announced last month (NET NEWS 6/17). At least 12 of the inductees have ties to the Country music world, including SHOW DOG NASHVILLE Dir./SOUTHWEST Regional Promotion (and former broadcaster) GREG SAX, who was this year’s top vote-getter, and WACO/WACO, TX morning co-host ZACK OWEN.

The other 18 inductees are: BILL GARDNER (KVIL/KLLS/KNUS); CHRIS ARNOLD (KKDA/KRLD/KTCK); JIMMY STEWART (WBAP/KSCS); FRED PEAVY (KKBQ); HAL MCCLAIN (KENR/KULF/KMCO); MIKE CANNON (KENR/KIKR/ASTROS RADIO NETWORK); NEAL TALMADGE (KTRH/KILT/TEXANS RADIO NETWORK); PAM KEHOE (KTRH/KILT/KKBQ); RALPH COOPER (KCOH); BAMA BROWN (KVET/KPEZ); RICK UPTON (KONO/KITY/KTFM); GIL GARCIA (KEYI/KERV/KZFM); BILL LEGRAND (KLDE/KRMX/KULF); BLANQUITA CULLUM (KTSA/KITE/KSJL); PAUL BEANE (KSEL/KFYO/KRBL); STEVE “STEVE-O” DONOHOE (KOLE); J.C. STALLINGS (KEEE/KJCS); and JIM GIBBS (KIVY/WFAA).

The induction will not take place in person this year due to COVID-19 concerns, but instead will be held virtually on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7th. More information on the ceremony and all of the nominees is available here.

During a FACEBOOK livestream in which he revealed the inductees, TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME owner/operator JOSH HOLSTEAD (aka ROWDY YATES), also announced that he will be stepping down from that role later this year and turning the job over to others, to be named later.

