Great Cause

LIVE FOR LIVE MUSIC along with PLUS1 FOR BLACK LIVES FUND, and HEADCOUNT partnered to raise funds and awareness for racial equality with the one-day donation-based virtual Music Festival “JUSTICE COMES ALIVE.” There were nearly 190,000 viewers across all platforms.

Over $55,000 was raised and organizations benefiting included THE EQUAL JUSTICE INITIATIVE, IMPACT JUSTICE, THE BAIL PROJECT, and Black and Indigenous-led grassroots organizations combating racism.

LIVE FOR LIVE MUSIC also created QUARANTINE COMES ALIVE (QCA), BROOKLYN COMES ALIVE, and DENVER COMES ALIVE. Just weeks prior QCA raised over $170,000 benefiting participating artists and PLUS1's COVID-19 RELIEF FUND.

LIVE FOR LIVE MUSIC Founder KUNJ SHAH said, "I’m so incredibly grateful for everyone who participated in the JUSTICE COMES ALIVE experience to help us raise $55,000+ for PLUS1 BLACK LIVES FUND. The amazing music and poignant conversations set this event apart from anything I’ve ever been a part of.

"It was an honor to curate and help create something that was meaningful, educational, heavy, and uplifting all at the same time. I’ve learned so much from this movement that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. One day, we’ll finally live in a world where true justice comes alive. There’s so much work to be done and I want LIVE FOR LIVE MUSIC to be a part of the solution.”

Co-host ROBERT “SPUT” SEARIGHT added, "This is just the beginning. For so long, the lack of education has been a detriment to society on both sides. Now we must realize in this moment that it is a systematic structure for us to be ignorant about the history of Black culture. Now we can begin to break the curse of 400 years by having open dialogue. Hopefully, we are a lot closer to change.”

Co-host NIKKI GLASPIE said, “I’m very honored to have been a part of an event that recognizes racial injustice and is trying to do something about it."

Those performing included PHIL LESH & THE TERRAPIN FAMILY BAND, TANK & THE BANGAS, LETTUCE, NAHKO, IVAN NEVILLE, THE SOUL REBELS, TURKUAZ, STANLEY JORDAN CHRISTONE "KINGFISH,” and INGRAM & UMPHREY'S MCGEE.

