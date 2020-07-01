-
FCC Fines Two Boston-Area Pirate FM Operators
July 1, 2020 at 2:03 PM (PT)
-
The FCC has reached Consent Decree settlements with two BOSTON-area unlicensed FM operators.
ACEROME JEAN CHARLES agreed to pay a $4,000 fine (with penalty of $75,000 for future violations) for operating pirate station RADIO CONCORDE, and GERLENS CESAR agreed to pay $5,000 ($225,000 for future violations) for operating pirate RADIO TELEBOSTON. Both have also agreed to 20-year compliance commitments and disposal of equipment.
FCC Commissioner MIKE O'RIELLY issued a statement celebrating the fines, voicing concern that advertisers and politicians have supported pirate stations and that BOSTON has been "particularly troublesome" in that regard.
-