Mike McCoy

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP has named MIKE McCOY as OM in ROCHESTER, NY, beginning JULY 6th. The cluster includes Soft AC WRMM (WARM 101.3), Alternative WZNE (94.1 THE ZONE) and Adult Hits WFKL (FICKLE 93.3).

McCOY was formally PD at CHR KJYO (KJ103)/OKLAHOMA CITY where he spent 28 years. He also made stops at Alternative KNRX (95X), Soft AC KQSR.

McCOY said “This is a tremendous opportunity! I love NEW YORK, my roots run deep in the area. This is the perfect landscape to create the excitement that is too often missing from radio today. I’m grateful to STEPHENS MEDIA SVP of Programming BOB THORNTON and Market Manager MIKE NINNIE for the chance to lead an amazing team who is so dedicated to the community.”

“MIKE is exactly the kind of person we need in the ROCHESTER market.” said SVP Programming BOB THORNTON, “His relentless pursuit of excellence, leadership qualities and vast experience will take this cluster to new heights.”

In addition to his OM duties, McCOY will also serve as the PD for WRMM and WFKL.

