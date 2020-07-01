Wolfman Jack

WOLFMAN JACK ENTERTAINMENT and TALENT FARM are set to relaunch two series that feature the iconic radio DJ with his classic gravelly delivery and larger-than-life personality.

"The WOLFMAN JACK Radio Show," executive-produced by JAY HARVEY, features the classic music from the '60s and '70s, and is now heard on stations in NEW YORK, TAMPA, ORLANDO, AVON, FL, CHARLOTTE, MEMPHIS, DES MOINES, CHATTANOOGA, TN, CHARLESTON, SC, DULUTH, WI, JACKSON, MS, JONESBORO, AR, SALISBURY, MD, BALTIMORE, SAN FRANCISCO, SAN DIEGO and BIRMINGHAM, AL.

"The WOLFMAN JACK Classic Hits/Classic Rock Shows" feature all his antics and bits, produced by KROEGER MEDIA, including artists from the '70s, '80s and '90s. Now heard on radio stations in TAMPA, ORLANDO, AVON, FL, BUFFALO, DES MOINES, JOHNSTOWN, PA, WICHITA FALLS, TX, GREENVILLE, SC, RICHMOND, KY and MIDDLESBORO, KY.

The WOLFMAN JACK Shows are up to five hours in length, available for weekdays and weekends, barter, or cash options.

