THE RECORDING ACADEMY has promoted SHONDA GRANT to Chief People & Culture Officer, responsible for developing and expanding the organization's people strategy and managing all employee initiatives. GRANT will report directly to the President/CEO, and will oversee all human resources functions for the RECORDING ACADEMY, LATIN RECORDING ACADEMY, MUSICARES, GRAMMY MUSEUM and the LATIN GRAMMY CULTURAL FOUNDATION. ,

RECORDING ACADEMY Chair /Interim President/CEO HARVEY MASON JR., commented, "I'm thrilled to have SHONDA as our new Chief People & Culture Officer. She is an impressive leader with extensive knowledge and a proven track record. During this new era at the ACADEMY, I'm confident that her experience, dedication, passion, and impressive growth mindset will take us into our next chapter — one that works toward creating a more diverse, inclusive and positive work culture."

With more than 19 years of HR experience, GRANT played an integral role in hiring the ACADEMY's first Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer and MUSICARES' new Executive Director. As Chief People & Culture Officer, she will lead all transformational change programs, talent development and acquisitions, compensation processes and programs, employee safety and security, and employee well-being. She will also serve as a strategic partner and executive coach to the ACADEMY's senior management team, chapter executives and elected leaders.

GRANT also serves as the ACADEMY's delegate on the HOLLYWOOD COMMISSION, an organization established "to create an equitable future by defining and implementing best practices that eliminate sexual harassment and bias for all workers and actively promote a culture of accountability, respect and equality."

Before joining the RECORDING ACADEMY, GRANT held various human resources roles in the technology and telecommunications industries and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with an emphasis in human resources, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.

