Karyn Rachtman (Photo: Mind Your Music)

THE FLAMING LIPS, THE MARIAS, TOKIMONSTA, CASS McCOMBS, MAISEY RIKA, and award-winning composer MAHULA BRIDGMAN-COOPER are among the 14 artists featured in the original soundtrack for "Beyond Blue," a new game inspired by the popular BBC series, "Blue Planet II,"

The KARYN RACHTMAN-produced soundtrack will be released digitally on JULY 2nd by MIND YOUR MUSIC/UNIVERSAL MUSIC NZ, with a limited-edition vinyl release available for pre-orders on JULY 5th at 10a (ET), while VINYL ME (VMP) CLUB members can pre-order 48 hours in advance on JULY 3rd at 10a here.

KARYN RACHTMAN is the longtime music supervisor for some of the most critically acclaimed, best-selling soundtracks of all time, including: "Pulp Fiction," "Boogie Nights," "Reality Bites," "Clueless," "The Spongebob SquarePants Movie," "Moulin Rouge!", "Office Space," "Laurel Canyon" and "Reservoir Dogs."

With a mix of psychedelic indie-pop, electronic, alt rock, and world music by established artists and indie darlings, the soundtrack also includes songs by MUTHONI DRUMMER QUEEN, LIPS, DOUBLEVEE, SLOW SKIES, RACHELLE EVE, THE EDISONS, VANDEROCKER, SOPHIE GIBSON and AMITE. KARYN and son OTIS RACHTMAN curated the soundtrack to complement the unique narrative and environment of the game, where players are explorers experiencing the awesome wonder, mysteries, and creatures under the sea.

Commented KARYN RACHTMAN, “OTIS and I would constantly sit around trying to imagine what sounds, vibe, and lyrics would be on the world’s coolest underwater playlist compiled by scientists in a futuristic submarine. The soundtrack is truly international, reflecting the diversity of the characters and the discovery, awe, and impermanence of the oceans."

Added OTIS, “Besides complementing the visual splendor and action on screen, the music of Beyond Blue plays several roles, serving the story as well as the interactive and listening experience of the game. You can unlock access to certain songs at various levels and express yourself by your selections."

Continued KARYN, “I fell in love with the beautiful ballad, 'Tangaroa Whakamautai' that MAISEY RIKA sang in TE REO MAORI, which is an indigenous language central to NEW ZEALAND's culture, identity, and heritage. Like MAHUIA BRIDGMAN-COOPER's score, the song is dreamy and fitting for 'Beyond Blue,' with lyrics about TANGAROA, the mythical God of the ocean. The song has really resonated with the gamers, and we’re seeing a lot of great comments posted."

Other NEW ZEALAND artists include LIPS (“We Don't Have Much Time”) and newcomer SOPHIE GIBSON,. a 20-year-old singer/songwriter discovered by KARYN, who co-wrote and recorded “Something In The Water (MICKEY PETRALIA Mix)” with U.S. artists AMITE (JORGEN BAERTSCH and CHRISTOPHER GERBER). A full version of the song is used as the end title over the credits. A separate, stripped-down version of “Something In The Water” is also heard in the game when two characters discuss a demo song by a fictitious character named “Sophie.”

« see more Net News