Report

VOXNEST's annual "The State of the Podcast Universe" got a midyear update this year, a previously-scheduled addition that took on additional meaning with the effects of COVID-19.

Business trends highlighted in the report included the increase in the number of mid-tier podcast publishers, between the "big guys" and independents, and the rise of SPOTIFY as a podcast giant while APPLE appeared to refocus on its APPLE TV+ product.

Notable advertising trends included the growth of programmatic advertising (VOXNEST saying that its programmatic business has grown by 65% since JANUARY) and the strategy of deploying host-read ads within dynamic ad insertion.

Listening trends included APPLE and SPOTIFY's battle, which saw SPOTIFY taking over first place in some smaller countries, APPLE taking some markets back, and SPOTIFY showing faster growth in the U.S. and globally on a percentage basis than APPLE. Podcast listening continues to grow internationally, with TURKEY, INDIA, and COLOMBIA topping VOXNEST's ranking of its fastest-growing listening territories.

As for the pandemic's effect on listening, U.S. listening declined 20% while European listening increased 53%, with ITALY up 29% despite being an early epicenter of the outbreak. In the U.S., categories showing increases included design, food, music interviews, medicine, and music history.

For podcast creation, VOXNEST's fastest-growing territories were BRAZIL, GREAT BRITAIN, CANADA, COLOMBIA, and ITALY, with the U.S. in 10th place. Other content trends included real-time storytelling, the growth of podcasts related to racial issues, and audio quality issues related to podcasters producing from home.

Read the entire report by clicking here.

