INGROOVES ups GABRIELLA IANNI to VP/Commercial Strategy. In this new role she will oversee the teams that interface directly with digital service providers like SPOTIFY, APPLE MUSIC, AMAZON, TIDAL and others.

"I'm thrilled that GABRIELLA is leading our U.S.-based commercial team in this newly created role," said SCP/Global Commercial Strategy LLOYD HUMMEL. "GABRIELLA's marketplace knowledge and passion for music are the perfect combination to lead our team in the Americas, helping our artists and label partners find, grow and retain more fans."

Based in INGROOVES' NEW YORK CITY offices, IANNI most recently served as Account Director, overseeing the company's relationships with SPOTIFY, SIRIUSXM, TIDAL and iHEART DIGITAL. She joined INGROOVES in 2015.

"Over the course of my career I've seen how quickly our business can shift and I'm so proud to be on a team that is among the best at predicting these evolutions and capitalizing on them to benefit our label and artist partners," said IANNI.

